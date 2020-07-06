4429 Fletcher Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Arlington Heights home. Great location, close to Central Market, I-30, Hulen, & Vickery. Easy access to Chislom Trail Pkwy, TCU, Clear Fork Shopping, Hospitals, Parks, Bike Trails, & Fort Worth's outstanding Cultural District. This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home has new Kitchen Cabinets and a new Stove, Original Hardwood Floors, Central Heat & Air, Washer & Dryer connection, Gated Carport, Small Storage Shed and a Beautifully Treed and shaded backyard. This home is just too cute to not come and see! Pets accepted on a case by case basis.