Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4428 Sahara Place
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:36 PM

4428 Sahara Place

4428 Sahara Place · No Longer Available
Location

4428 Sahara Place, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Oakridge Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to this adorable open concept home! Light neutral colors, plush carpet throughout with gorgeous vinyl wood flooring in the wet areas and nice sized yard offering plenty of room to entertain. Galley style kitchen features custom distressed cabinetry, black appliances, pantry and extended bar top looking into the living room. Spacious breakfast room attached to the kitchen with access to the back yard, master suite offering private bathroom and guest bedroom featuring built in desk. Don't miss out on this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Sahara Place have any available units?
4428 Sahara Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 Sahara Place have?
Some of 4428 Sahara Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 Sahara Place currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Sahara Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Sahara Place pet-friendly?
No, 4428 Sahara Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4428 Sahara Place offer parking?
No, 4428 Sahara Place does not offer parking.
Does 4428 Sahara Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 Sahara Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Sahara Place have a pool?
No, 4428 Sahara Place does not have a pool.
Does 4428 Sahara Place have accessible units?
No, 4428 Sahara Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Sahara Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4428 Sahara Place has units with dishwashers.

