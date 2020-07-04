4428 Sahara Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher microwave carpet refrigerator

Welcome to this adorable open concept home! Light neutral colors, plush carpet throughout with gorgeous vinyl wood flooring in the wet areas and nice sized yard offering plenty of room to entertain. Galley style kitchen features custom distressed cabinetry, black appliances, pantry and extended bar top looking into the living room. Spacious breakfast room attached to the kitchen with access to the back yard, master suite offering private bathroom and guest bedroom featuring built in desk. Don't miss out on this amazing home!