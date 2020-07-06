All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 18 2019 at 10:27 AM

4424 Christine Rd

4424 Christine St · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Christine St, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Brookside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed- 2 bath- Near the River District 76114 - Freshly remodeled home sitting on over 1/4 of an acre. Open concept living area that flows into the kitchen. Lots of cabinet space. Home includes stove and dishwasher. Large Master bedroom with over sized bathroom with tile shower. Walk in closets. Over sized laundry area. New fixtures, new hardwood flooring, new cabinets, new paint, new windows, new HVAC, new plumbing, new electrical, etc... Large backyard with storage building. Close to newly established River District. Easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment, etc... Must see.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4956691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Christine Rd have any available units?
4424 Christine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Christine Rd have?
Some of 4424 Christine Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Christine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Christine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Christine Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 Christine Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4424 Christine Rd offer parking?
No, 4424 Christine Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4424 Christine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Christine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Christine Rd have a pool?
No, 4424 Christine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Christine Rd have accessible units?
No, 4424 Christine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Christine Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Christine Rd has units with dishwashers.

