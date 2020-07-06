4424 Christine Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed- 2 bath- Near the River District 76114 - Freshly remodeled home sitting on over 1/4 of an acre. Open concept living area that flows into the kitchen. Lots of cabinet space. Home includes stove and dishwasher. Large Master bedroom with over sized bathroom with tile shower. Walk in closets. Over sized laundry area. New fixtures, new hardwood flooring, new cabinets, new paint, new windows, new HVAC, new plumbing, new electrical, etc... Large backyard with storage building. Close to newly established River District. Easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment, etc... Must see.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4956691)