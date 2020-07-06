4325 Quails Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Remodeled cozy home! This home provides plenty of natural lighting and open concept-floor plan! Rooms are very spacious and closets are oversized. NEW paint all throughout making it move-in ready for the the next family. LARGE backyard with standard double covered carport with plenty of yard still available to make new memories. Driveway extends all around to the backyard passing through double door wood gate. Come see this BEAUTIFUL HOME!!