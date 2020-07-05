All apartments in Fort Worth
4320 Stone Hollow Way
4320 Stone Hollow Way

4320 Stone Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4320 Stone Hollow Way, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE FIND! Close to AA headquarters! Bright and open floor plan with tons of upgrades and improvements. Radiant barrier and extra insulation added. New roof installed in 2019, AC units, microwave, water heater, and dishwasher are all only a few years old.Kitchen refrigerator, garage fridge, and washer and dryer stay. Backyard over looks a wooded greenbelt that provides an incredible view and tons of privacy. Relax with a glass of wine on the freshly stained open deck. The extra living room can be used as an office, den, play room, or you name it. Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD is a bonus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Stone Hollow Way have any available units?
4320 Stone Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Stone Hollow Way have?
Some of 4320 Stone Hollow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Stone Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Stone Hollow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Stone Hollow Way pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Stone Hollow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4320 Stone Hollow Way offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Stone Hollow Way offers parking.
Does 4320 Stone Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 Stone Hollow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Stone Hollow Way have a pool?
No, 4320 Stone Hollow Way does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Stone Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 4320 Stone Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Stone Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Stone Hollow Way has units with dishwashers.

