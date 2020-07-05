4320 Stone Hollow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RARE FIND! Close to AA headquarters! Bright and open floor plan with tons of upgrades and improvements. Radiant barrier and extra insulation added. New roof installed in 2019, AC units, microwave, water heater, and dishwasher are all only a few years old.Kitchen refrigerator, garage fridge, and washer and dryer stay. Backyard over looks a wooded greenbelt that provides an incredible view and tons of privacy. Relax with a glass of wine on the freshly stained open deck. The extra living room can be used as an office, den, play room, or you name it. Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD is a bonus!