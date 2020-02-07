4300 Hulen Circle East

Amenities

on-site laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Adorable Townhome! Must see won't last long! Downstairs features wood burning decorative fireplace, eat in dining area, full size laundry room located off the kitchen. 1 bedroom & bath located downstairs, loft & master bedroom located upstairs. Property includes garage with fenced yard. Easy access to shopping malls, local restaurants, toll rd, & minutes to downtown



http://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/

http://pamtexas.com/application-process/

http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/2016-IBS.pdf



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.