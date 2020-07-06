All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4236 Lovell Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019

4236 Lovell Avenue

4236 Lovell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Lovell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3-2-2 with formal dining room located in West Fort Worth near Arlington Heights High School. Corner lot with inviting screened in front porch. Spacious living room with WBFP and hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen has granite countertops, built-in microwave, and gas range! All bedrooms are spacious and light-filled -1 bedroom down and two upstairs. Conveniently located near I-30, Central Market, downtown, the museum district, the hospital district, UNT, TCU and the new Dickies Arena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Lovell Avenue have any available units?
4236 Lovell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Lovell Avenue have?
Some of 4236 Lovell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Lovell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Lovell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Lovell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4236 Lovell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4236 Lovell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Lovell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4236 Lovell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Lovell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Lovell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4236 Lovell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Lovell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4236 Lovell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Lovell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Lovell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

