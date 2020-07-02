4221 DOE CREEK Trail

Amenities

you're going to love this charming single story, 4 bed 2 bath, 2011 Horizon built home, in the highly sought after KELLER ISD! Kitchen offers granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steal appliances, and even a fabulous granite topped study desk. Breakfast nook overlooks the cozy living room with stone fireplace and gas logs. Layout boasts tons of storage, split bedrooms, second full bath with dual sinks, and study off entry with a true bedroom closet that can easily be used as an office. Great pie shaped, cul-de-sac lot gives extra room for play out back! Neighborhood features community pool and playground! Convenient location near shopping and less than 10 miles to Texas Motor Speedway!