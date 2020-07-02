All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4221 DOE CREEK Trail

4221 Doe Creek Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Doe Creek Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
you're going to love this charming single story, 4 bed 2 bath, 2011 Horizon built home, in the highly sought after KELLER ISD! Kitchen offers granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steal appliances, and even a fabulous granite topped study desk. Breakfast nook overlooks the cozy living room with stone fireplace and gas logs. Layout boasts tons of storage, split bedrooms, second full bath with dual sinks, and study off entry with a true bedroom closet that can easily be used as an office. Great pie shaped, cul-de-sac lot gives extra room for play out back! Neighborhood features community pool and playground! Convenient location near shopping and less than 10 miles to Texas Motor Speedway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 DOE CREEK Trail have any available units?
4221 DOE CREEK Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 DOE CREEK Trail have?
Some of 4221 DOE CREEK Trail's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 DOE CREEK Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4221 DOE CREEK Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 DOE CREEK Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4221 DOE CREEK Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4221 DOE CREEK Trail offer parking?
No, 4221 DOE CREEK Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4221 DOE CREEK Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 DOE CREEK Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 DOE CREEK Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4221 DOE CREEK Trail has a pool.
Does 4221 DOE CREEK Trail have accessible units?
No, 4221 DOE CREEK Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 DOE CREEK Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 DOE CREEK Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

