Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:09 AM

4177 Fossile Butte Drive

4177 Fossile Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4177 Fossile Butte Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
dog park
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Open concept living/dining/kitchen home on corner lot with large covered back patio, dog run on side of house, ceramic tile flooring in most of house with carpet in 3 bedrooms, fireplace, island kitchen, walk in closet in master, extra storage in laundry, lots of cabinets & more. Owner will consider up to 1 cat and/or 2 dogs no more than 40 lbs with additional deposit. $1575 security deposit required. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1175.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 Fossile Butte Drive have any available units?
4177 Fossile Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 Fossile Butte Drive have?
Some of 4177 Fossile Butte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 Fossile Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4177 Fossile Butte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 Fossile Butte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4177 Fossile Butte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4177 Fossile Butte Drive offer parking?
No, 4177 Fossile Butte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4177 Fossile Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4177 Fossile Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 Fossile Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 4177 Fossile Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4177 Fossile Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 4177 Fossile Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 Fossile Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4177 Fossile Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

