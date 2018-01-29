4177 Fossile Butte Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Open concept living/dining/kitchen home on corner lot with large covered back patio, dog run on side of house, ceramic tile flooring in most of house with carpet in 3 bedrooms, fireplace, island kitchen, walk in closet in master, extra storage in laundry, lots of cabinets & more. Owner will consider up to 1 cat and/or 2 dogs no more than 40 lbs with additional deposit. $1575 security deposit required. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1175.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.