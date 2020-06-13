/
/
pecan plantation
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:46 PM
40 Apartments for rent in Pecan Plantation, TX📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
9703 Argyle Court
9703 Argyle Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2277 sqft
3-2-2 with vinyl wood-like flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with separate breakfast area. Covered porch off breakfast area. Golf cart garage entrance on side driveway which makes garage very long. Garage entrance is at back of house.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
8511 Westover Court
8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1112 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
9010 Bellechase Road
9010 Bellechase Rd, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2558 sqft
3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
9012 Hickory Hill Drive
9012 Hickory Hill Dr, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1940 sqft
Enjoy the numerous amenities of Pecan Plantation in this gorgeous home. Open living, wonderful wood-look tile flooring, and a neutral color palette invite you into this pleasant space.
Results within 1 mile of Pecan Plantation
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7209 Hackberry Court
7209 Hackberry Ct, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1750 sqft
Lovely open concept that is only 2 years old. Split bedroom with wide open living and kitchen area. You will want to have Thanksgiving here. The Kitchen is large with a lot of cabinet space, and a pantry.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7322 Mistletoe Trail
7322 Mistletoe Trl, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Great open floor plan 4 bedroom with split bedrooms, nice big kitchen with pantry. 3 guest bedrooms all are about the same size. Separate dining and living area.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Plantation
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9021 W FM 4
9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3905 Chippewa Ct
3905 Chippewa Ct, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2069 sqft
Lovely single story floor-plan, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, locate in Granbury, unit si equipped with carpet and hardwood floors, island kitchen that includes an electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, a breakfast nook and a
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1945 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4421 Acton Highway
4421 Acton Hwy, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful brick home on peaceful, private acreage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4103 N Chisholm Trail
4103 N Chisholm Trl, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1420 sqft
Very cute home in a gated community with a marina and a clubhouse with a pool. Spacious master bedroom. High ceilings and a large bay window. Sit out on the back porch and feel the nice breeze. Storage building.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3911 Crescent Drive
3911 Crescent Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2051 sqft
Not many homes on Lake Granbury come available that are on the water. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a retro feel. It offers spacious rooms and a huge sunroom with fabulous views of the lake.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
809 Huron Drive
809 Huron Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 809 Huron Drive in Hood County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4302 N Chisholm Trail
4302 N Chisholm Trl, Hood County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move into. Living room and hallway wooden flooring. Second bedroom large enough to be two bedrooms. Could be three with divider in middle of room. Nice fenced in backyard. Storage bldg. outside of fenced area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2409 Steepleridge Circle
2409 Steepleridge Cir, Canyon Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Three bedroom lake house on beautiful Lake Granbury! You can appreciate the gorgeous view of the lake from the second story deck. Home has carpet in the bedrooms and wood in the rest of the house. Kitchen has oven, stove, and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Pecan Plantation
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
21 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
249 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 Janis St
903 Janis St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4301 Sheldon Drive
4301 Sheldon Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 Dean Court
214 Dean Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1379 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1115 Dove Hollow Rd
1115 Dove Hollow Rd, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1411 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bed home in the heart of Granbury - Property Id: 293498 Beautifully maintained property centrally located in town in a established neighborhood, near shopping, dining, schools & medical! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1627 Summer Hill Ct.
1627 Summer Hill Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1049 sqft
Coming Soon - 2/2 Located in Beautiful Granbury - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5820755)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1180 CR 315
1180 Cr, Somervell County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Remodeled house on the Brazos River - Property Id: 169401 House on the Brazos River! Fish, swim, boat out your front door. Large covered porch perfect for outdoor activities/ Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
725 N Houston Street
725 N Houston St, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2200 sqft
Adorable apartment just a few blocks from historic downtown Granbury.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pecan Plantation rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,890.
Some of the colleges located in the Pecan Plantation area include El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Theological Seminary, University of Dallas, and North Lake College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pecan Plantation from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, and Grand Prairie.