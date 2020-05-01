4137 Alamo Ave

Amenities

Cute Alamo Heights Bungalow - Property Id: 124559



Great opportunity to live in a newly-remodeled historic home in the convenient Alamo Heights neighborhood! This two-bed, one-bath home was just renovated inside and out, including new floors, walls, custom kitchen cabinets, bathroom, and granite counters! You will also enjoy low utility bills with new energy-efficient windows, new gas water heater, and new 16 SEER central air conditioning. This house is within an easy walk on tree-lined streets to the Arlington Heights HS track and tennis courts (7 min), Central Market (12 min), Railhead Smokehouse (11 min), and the shops on Vickery (5 min to Vickery Blvd Cafe, Taqueria Melis, Swiss Pastry Shop, etc.). You can also access the Trinity Trail system using the Vickery Boulevard Connector and pedestrian sidewalk on the Hulen Street Bridge. The house also has washer and dryer hookups in the garage (note that the garage is original--too small for most modern cars). The great backyard will soon have a new cedar privacy fence, too!

