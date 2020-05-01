All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:37 AM

4137 Alamo Ave

4137 Alamo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4137 Alamo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Cute Alamo Heights Bungalow - Property Id: 124559

Great opportunity to live in a newly-remodeled historic home in the convenient Alamo Heights neighborhood! This two-bed, one-bath home was just renovated inside and out, including new floors, walls, custom kitchen cabinets, bathroom, and granite counters! You will also enjoy low utility bills with new energy-efficient windows, new gas water heater, and new 16 SEER central air conditioning. This house is within an easy walk on tree-lined streets to the Arlington Heights HS track and tennis courts (7 min), Central Market (12 min), Railhead Smokehouse (11 min), and the shops on Vickery (5 min to Vickery Blvd Cafe, Taqueria Melis, Swiss Pastry Shop, etc.). You can also access the Trinity Trail system using the Vickery Boulevard Connector and pedestrian sidewalk on the Hulen Street Bridge. The house also has washer and dryer hookups in the garage (note that the garage is original--too small for most modern cars). The great backyard will soon have a new cedar privacy fence, too!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124559
Property Id 124559

(RLNE4932511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Alamo Ave have any available units?
4137 Alamo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Alamo Ave have?
Some of 4137 Alamo Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Alamo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Alamo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Alamo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4137 Alamo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4137 Alamo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Alamo Ave offers parking.
Does 4137 Alamo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 Alamo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Alamo Ave have a pool?
No, 4137 Alamo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Alamo Ave have accessible units?
No, 4137 Alamo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Alamo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Alamo Ave has units with dishwashers.

