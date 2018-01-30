All apartments in Fort Worth
4133 Silverwood Trail

4133 Silverwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4133 Silverwood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Nicely updated home in a desirable Keller school district. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout and no carpet in the house. Split bedrooms with master in the back of the house while the other 2 bedrooms are in the front of the house. Open-concept kitchen that looks into the living room for easy entertaining. The kitchen has plenty of storage cabinets, a sitting bench eat-in area, granite counter-tops, bar top, and a huge laundry and pantry combo. The backyard is private and secluded with a pergola, perfect for those BBQ days. Centrally located very near Hwy 35 and all the entertainment district for all your shopping and restaurant need. Come check this move-in ready home before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Silverwood Trail have any available units?
4133 Silverwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 Silverwood Trail have?
Some of 4133 Silverwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Silverwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Silverwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Silverwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4133 Silverwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4133 Silverwood Trail offer parking?
No, 4133 Silverwood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4133 Silverwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4133 Silverwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Silverwood Trail have a pool?
No, 4133 Silverwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4133 Silverwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 4133 Silverwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Silverwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4133 Silverwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

