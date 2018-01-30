4133 Silverwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Nicely updated home in a desirable Keller school district. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout and no carpet in the house. Split bedrooms with master in the back of the house while the other 2 bedrooms are in the front of the house. Open-concept kitchen that looks into the living room for easy entertaining. The kitchen has plenty of storage cabinets, a sitting bench eat-in area, granite counter-tops, bar top, and a huge laundry and pantry combo. The backyard is private and secluded with a pergola, perfect for those BBQ days. Centrally located very near Hwy 35 and all the entertainment district for all your shopping and restaurant need. Come check this move-in ready home before it is gone!