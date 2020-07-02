4133 Clayton Road W

Amenities

3 Bedroom Ridglea Hills Home Available August 2019! At 1,700sf this 3-2-2 home is located in one of west FTW most desirable areas. Spacious living area has gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring that flows on through the shared dining area. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and built-in oven. Owner pays for fully monitored security system. Additional appliances located in the garage includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Backyard offers plenty of roaming room for any and all to enjoy! This is a pet-friendly property! Contact our office for additional info or to schedule a showing. Active Texas realtor must be present for all showings.