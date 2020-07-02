All apartments in Fort Worth
4133 Clayton Road W

Location

4133 Clayton Rd W, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Ridglea Hills Home Available August 2019! At 1,700sf this 3-2-2 home is located in one of west FTW most desirable areas. Spacious living area has gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring that flows on through the shared dining area. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and built-in oven. Owner pays for fully monitored security system. Additional appliances located in the garage includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Backyard offers plenty of roaming room for any and all to enjoy! This is a pet-friendly property! Contact our office for additional info or to schedule a showing. Active Texas realtor must be present for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Clayton Road W have any available units?
4133 Clayton Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 Clayton Road W have?
Some of 4133 Clayton Road W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Clayton Road W currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Clayton Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Clayton Road W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4133 Clayton Road W is pet friendly.
Does 4133 Clayton Road W offer parking?
Yes, 4133 Clayton Road W offers parking.
Does 4133 Clayton Road W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4133 Clayton Road W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Clayton Road W have a pool?
No, 4133 Clayton Road W does not have a pool.
Does 4133 Clayton Road W have accessible units?
No, 4133 Clayton Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Clayton Road W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4133 Clayton Road W has units with dishwashers.

