So cute and ready to move in. Great for students, very close to TCU. Newer updates include new bathroom, paint, tile and so much more. Nice size back yard, tons of parking space, convenient to Bluebonnet circle and Berry st. Updated kitchen with granite and stone backsplash, lots of natural light and newer appliances. Back yard has tons of space and storage shed.