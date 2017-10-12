All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

4117 Petersburg Drive

4117 Petersburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4117 Petersburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great open floor plan with fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, granite counters in kitchen and master bath, pergola over back patio, highly sought after award winning Granger Elementary and Northwest ISD, just steps to neighborhood park, easy access to highways to downtown Ft Worth, Dallas and DFW Airport. Local shopping and restaurants just a few minutes away. Neighborhood boasts community pool, walking trails, basketball court, catch and release pond, park and playground, two pavilions and one with picnic tables and grills. ***Refrigerator will be provided if tenant does not have one.**LVP will be installed week of 6-22**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Petersburg Drive have any available units?
4117 Petersburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Petersburg Drive have?
Some of 4117 Petersburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Petersburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Petersburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Petersburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Petersburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4117 Petersburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Petersburg Drive offers parking.
Does 4117 Petersburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Petersburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Petersburg Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4117 Petersburg Drive has a pool.
Does 4117 Petersburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 4117 Petersburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Petersburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Petersburg Drive has units with dishwashers.

