4117 Petersburg Drive

Great open floor plan with fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, granite counters in kitchen and master bath, pergola over back patio, highly sought after award winning Granger Elementary and Northwest ISD, just steps to neighborhood park, easy access to highways to downtown Ft Worth, Dallas and DFW Airport. Local shopping and restaurants just a few minutes away. Neighborhood boasts community pool, walking trails, basketball court, catch and release pond, park and playground, two pavilions and one with picnic tables and grills. ***Refrigerator will be provided if tenant does not have one.**LVP will be installed week of 6-22**