4117 Ellenboro Lane

Amenities
Big beautiful spacious DR Horton home in McPherson Ranch. Energy efficient with ceiling fans, thermo windows,insulated doors. It also features:
- Gourmet Kitchen
- Recessed can lighting
- Breakfast bar
- Garden Tub in Master Suite
- Separate Shower in Master Suite
- Walk-in closets in Master Suite
- 2 car garage
- Large game room area upstairs
- Gas Stove
- Microwave Oven
- Dishwasher
Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.