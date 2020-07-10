All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

4117 Ellenboro Lane

4117 Ellenboro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4117 Ellenboro Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Big beautiful spacious DR Horton home in McPherson Ranch. Energy efficient with ceiling fans, thermo windows,insulated doors. It also features:
- Gourmet Kitchen
- Recessed can lighting
- Breakfast bar
- Garden Tub in Master Suite
- Separate Shower in Master Suite
- Walk-in closets in Master Suite
- 2 car garage
- Large game room area upstairs
- Gas Stove
- Microwave Oven
- Dishwasher
Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Ellenboro Lane have any available units?
4117 Ellenboro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Ellenboro Lane have?
Some of 4117 Ellenboro Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Ellenboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Ellenboro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Ellenboro Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 Ellenboro Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4117 Ellenboro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Ellenboro Lane offers parking.
Does 4117 Ellenboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Ellenboro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Ellenboro Lane have a pool?
No, 4117 Ellenboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Ellenboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 4117 Ellenboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Ellenboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Ellenboro Lane has units with dishwashers.

