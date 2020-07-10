4117 Ellenboro Lane

Amenities

Big beautiful spacious DR Horton home in McPherson Ranch. Energy efficient with ceiling fans, thermo windows,insulated doors. It also features:

- Gourmet Kitchen

- Recessed can lighting

- Breakfast bar

- Garden Tub in Master Suite

- Separate Shower in Master Suite

- Walk-in closets in Master Suite

- 2 car garage

- Large game room area upstairs

- Gas Stove

- Microwave Oven

- Dishwasher

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.