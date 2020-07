Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cul de sac lot, updated! NEW GRANITE in the kitchen, NEW tile in both bathrooms! Laminate hardwood flooring and tile through out! No Carpet. Split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen features central island, plus breakfast bar, it is also open to the family room with views out to the back yard. Brush nickel light fixtures, framed mirrors in bathroom, and no popcorn ceilings! Neutral Greige walls! Ready to move in right away! Lawn care included.