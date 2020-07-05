4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive

Amenities

ALL BILLS AND HOA PAID! Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo. Great location in the coveted Ridglea Country Club Estates. Spacious living and dining area with sliding doors that open to covered patio and view of the golf course. New paint and flooring throughout with new appliances and new granite counter tops in the kitchen. Bath has new granite counter tops and subway tile. Large bedroom with new carpet and walk in closet and view of the golf course. Across from sparkling pool. Recently renovated club house and new machines in laundry room. Rent includes electric; water; trash; sewer and all HOA fees. Must apply with TAR 2003.