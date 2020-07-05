All apartments in Fort Worth
4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive

Location

4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76126
Ridglea Country Club Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
ALL BILLS AND HOA PAID! Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo. Great location in the coveted Ridglea Country Club Estates. Spacious living and dining area with sliding doors that open to covered patio and view of the golf course. New paint and flooring throughout with new appliances and new granite counter tops in the kitchen. Bath has new granite counter tops and subway tile. Large bedroom with new carpet and walk in closet and view of the golf course. Across from sparkling pool. Recently renovated club house and new machines in laundry room. Rent includes electric; water; trash; sewer and all HOA fees. Must apply with TAR 2003.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive have any available units?
4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive have?
Some of 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive offer parking?
No, 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4038 Ridglea Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

