4009 Claymore Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4009 Claymore Lane

4009 Claymore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Claymore Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3-bedroom home located in a cul-de-sac with an amazing floorplan in Northwest ISD. The beautiful home has an open floor plan which features a light and bright kitchen with endless counter space. Updates include new side yard fences, fresh new paint, and decorative lighting throughout. The backyard offers patio views and a hard to find huge backyard. This great neighborhood comes with a community pool, greenbelt, jogging path, bike path, park, playground, and a private lake and pond. Fridge, washer and dryer stay with good offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Claymore Lane have any available units?
4009 Claymore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Claymore Lane have?
Some of 4009 Claymore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Claymore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Claymore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Claymore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Claymore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4009 Claymore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Claymore Lane offers parking.
Does 4009 Claymore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 Claymore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Claymore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4009 Claymore Lane has a pool.
Does 4009 Claymore Lane have accessible units?
No, 4009 Claymore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Claymore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Claymore Lane has units with dishwashers.

