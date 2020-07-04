4009 Claymore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3-bedroom home located in a cul-de-sac with an amazing floorplan in Northwest ISD. The beautiful home has an open floor plan which features a light and bright kitchen with endless counter space. Updates include new side yard fences, fresh new paint, and decorative lighting throughout. The backyard offers patio views and a hard to find huge backyard. This great neighborhood comes with a community pool, greenbelt, jogging path, bike path, park, playground, and a private lake and pond. Fridge, washer and dryer stay with good offer