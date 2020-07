Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located on a quiet street with no thru traffic and surrounded by a natural heavily wooded greenbelt. The home features hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new roof, and energy efficient windows. Two huge pecan trees in the front landscaped yard. Carport for covered parking and detached garage for storage. Includes all appliances.