Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4005 Horizon Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4005 Horizon Pl

4005 Horizon Place · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Horizon Place, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 4 BR/2.5 BA/2 GA! You'll love this open floor plan - very spacious! Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space! Two living areas - one in the front of the house and the other on the backside of the house. The 2nd living area has cool shelves around the room near the ceiling. Beautifully designed ceramic tile showers. Pretty pedestal sink in 2nd bathroom. Walk-in ceramic tile shower in MBR. Walk-in closet with shelves. Large fenced-in yard - perfect for your kids to play.

Close to I-20, I-35W, shopping and dining! Must see to believe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Horizon Pl have any available units?
4005 Horizon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Horizon Pl have?
Some of 4005 Horizon Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Horizon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Horizon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Horizon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 Horizon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4005 Horizon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Horizon Pl offers parking.
Does 4005 Horizon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Horizon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Horizon Pl have a pool?
No, 4005 Horizon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Horizon Pl have accessible units?
No, 4005 Horizon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Horizon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Horizon Pl has units with dishwashers.

