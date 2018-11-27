4000 Calmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This thoughtfully designed, unique fully furnished all bills paid home has everything you need. The kitchen with everything you will need plus a Keurig coffee machine. The living and dining areas are bright, open & functional with high speed wifi. Laundry area with a full sized wd. The Entertainers backyard is the perfect place to enjoy early morning quiet time or evening BBQ. The backyard was designed with fun & function in mind. There is a propane grill , 2 outdoor tables, couch, and a fire pit. There is also a small storage garage space in the back yard. Professionally manicured yard and yard maintenance included. Just bring clothes and the family!