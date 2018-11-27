All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:01 PM

4000 Calmont Avenue

4000 Calmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Calmont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This thoughtfully designed, unique fully furnished all bills paid home has everything you need. The kitchen with everything you will need plus a Keurig coffee machine. The living and dining areas are bright, open & functional with high speed wifi. Laundry area with a full sized wd. The Entertainers backyard is the perfect place to enjoy early morning quiet time or evening BBQ. The backyard was designed with fun & function in mind. There is a propane grill , 2 outdoor tables, couch, and a fire pit. There is also a small storage garage space in the back yard. Professionally manicured yard and yard maintenance included. Just bring clothes and the family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Calmont Avenue have any available units?
4000 Calmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Calmont Avenue have?
Some of 4000 Calmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Calmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Calmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Calmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Calmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4000 Calmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Calmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 4000 Calmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Calmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Calmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 4000 Calmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Calmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4000 Calmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Calmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Calmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

