Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

This home is immaculate with open concept, tile flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, seating at the kitchen island, large windows for great lighting, three bedrooms upstairs with two full baths up and a large media room. Get your work done in the private front office then entertain family and friends on the covered back patio with a huge fenced back yard. Located in coveted NWISD, close to dining and entertaining in Historic Downtown Roanoke.