All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3978 Sarasota Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3978 Sarasota Springs Drive

3978 Sarasota Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3978 Sarasota Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Spacious home located in quiet neighborhood perfect for comfortable living. Home features separate bedroom layout and multiple living areas that makes the home great of entertaining or relaxing. Home has newer paint and carpet and shows very well. Perfect space for anyone looking for a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive have any available units?
3978 Sarasota Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive have?
Some of 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3978 Sarasota Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3978 Sarasota Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University