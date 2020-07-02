3978 Sarasota Springs Drive

Spacious home located in quiet neighborhood perfect for comfortable living. Home features separate bedroom layout and multiple living areas that makes the home great of entertaining or relaxing. Home has newer paint and carpet and shows very well. Perfect space for anyone looking for a great place to live.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
