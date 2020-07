Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious, open floor plan home located in the award winning Northwest ISD. Fourth bedroom can be used as home office or study. Fresh paint, custom barn doors, updated kitchen, custom fixtures and wood laminate flooring. Plenty of space in the pool sized backyard perfect for the kiddos or just relaxing.