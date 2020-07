Amenities

dishwasher fireplace bathtub oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

This corner lot has a great front and backyard for activities. With two living room spaces , breakfast room located in the kitchen, two entry points to the backyard, nice spacious rooms, master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and stand up shower this homes really has all areas of interest covered. We hope that you fall in love with all that this beautiful home has too offer, as we have.