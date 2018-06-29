3952 Golden Horn Ln

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom house for rent in Fort Worth - Beautiful large two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for lease in SW Fort Worth. This home is 2,993 sq ft and was built in 2003. Downstairs there is a Large kitchen equipped with Dishwasher and Electric Range, as well as a Family room with a fireplace. The Master bedroom is also downstairs, complete with a a garden tub and separate shower. The other bedrooms are all upstairs and are very spacious with plenty of closet space. Fenced large backyard perfect for entertainment. 2 car garage.



Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com.



Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2641028)