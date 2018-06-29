All apartments in Fort Worth
3952 Golden Horn Ln

3952 Golden Horn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3952 Golden Horn Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom house for rent in Fort Worth - Beautiful large two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for lease in SW Fort Worth. This home is 2,993 sq ft and was built in 2003. Downstairs there is a Large kitchen equipped with Dishwasher and Electric Range, as well as a Family room with a fireplace. The Master bedroom is also downstairs, complete with a a garden tub and separate shower. The other bedrooms are all upstairs and are very spacious with plenty of closet space. Fenced large backyard perfect for entertainment. 2 car garage.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2641028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3952 Golden Horn Ln have any available units?
3952 Golden Horn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3952 Golden Horn Ln have?
Some of 3952 Golden Horn Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3952 Golden Horn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3952 Golden Horn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3952 Golden Horn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3952 Golden Horn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3952 Golden Horn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3952 Golden Horn Ln offers parking.
Does 3952 Golden Horn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3952 Golden Horn Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3952 Golden Horn Ln have a pool?
No, 3952 Golden Horn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3952 Golden Horn Ln have accessible units?
No, 3952 Golden Horn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3952 Golden Horn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3952 Golden Horn Ln has units with dishwashers.

