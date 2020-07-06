All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3920 Linden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3920 Linden Ave
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:52 AM

3920 Linden Ave

3920 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3920 Linden Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 1930s Arlington Heights Area Cottage! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is within minutes of the new Dickies Arena and has been painstakingly remodeled from front to back. The light and airy kitchen features granite, new cabinetry and stainless appliances. The spacious master bedroom has a private bath with walk in shower, large separate tub and walk-in closet. All this together with new or refinished flooring throughout, amazing stained Shiplap feature wall in the dinning, fresh paint in and out and a fantastic detached garage. Dont miss your chance to live in this dream home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5056240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Linden Ave have any available units?
3920 Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Linden Ave have?
Some of 3920 Linden Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Linden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3920 Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 3920 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 3920 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 3920 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University