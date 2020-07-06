3920 Linden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1930s Arlington Heights Area Cottage! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is within minutes of the new Dickies Arena and has been painstakingly remodeled from front to back. The light and airy kitchen features granite, new cabinetry and stainless appliances. The spacious master bedroom has a private bath with walk in shower, large separate tub and walk-in closet. All this together with new or refinished flooring throughout, amazing stained Shiplap feature wall in the dinning, fresh paint in and out and a fantastic detached garage. Dont miss your chance to live in this dream home!



No Pets Allowed



