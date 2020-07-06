3837 Weatherstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready and still looks brand new!! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry up plus additional living space. Downstairs has open living space and another half bath. Beautiful kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, and large eat in kitchen. Backs up to greenbelt and jogging path just steps from golf course. Great neighborhood with quick access to both 820 & I35 for an easy commute to anywhere. You won't find a more updated, like new, lease house at this price!! Painting allowance or 2 kids rooms painted if wanted with acceptable application.