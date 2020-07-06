All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3837 Weatherstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3837 Weatherstone Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3837 Weatherstone Drive

3837 Weatherstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Fairway Bend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3837 Weatherstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fairway Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready and still looks brand new!! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry up plus additional living space. Downstairs has open living space and another half bath. Beautiful kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, and large eat in kitchen. Backs up to greenbelt and jogging path just steps from golf course. Great neighborhood with quick access to both 820 & I35 for an easy commute to anywhere. You won't find a more updated, like new, lease house at this price!! Painting allowance or 2 kids rooms painted if wanted with acceptable application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Weatherstone Drive have any available units?
3837 Weatherstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3837 Weatherstone Drive have?
Some of 3837 Weatherstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 Weatherstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Weatherstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Weatherstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3837 Weatherstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3837 Weatherstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3837 Weatherstone Drive offers parking.
Does 3837 Weatherstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 Weatherstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Weatherstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3837 Weatherstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3837 Weatherstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3837 Weatherstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Weatherstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3837 Weatherstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University