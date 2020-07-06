All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM

3805 Washburn Avenue

3805 Washburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Washburn Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
$1100 Rent +$150 Utilities includes Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, Lawn Care and Internet...no deposits to the utility company!! This 1 bdrm duplex has wood floors, and ceramic tile. Large master bedroom. Unit is bright & spacious.. Stackable washer-dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & a new gas stove are included. Completely fenced backyard perfect for a pet or for you to enjoy. This property is close to Dickies Arena, the Cultural District & Downtown Fort Worth, in a most desired area. 12 month lease, please contact second agent Kim Milligan 214 662 2944 regarding this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
3805 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Washburn Avenue have?
Some of 3805 Washburn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Washburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 3805 Washburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3805 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3805 Washburn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3805 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3805 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Washburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

