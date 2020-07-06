3805 Washburn Avenue

Amenities
$1100 Rent +$150 Utilities includes Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, Lawn Care and Internet...no deposits to the utility company!! This 1 bdrm duplex has wood floors, and ceramic tile. Large master bedroom. Unit is bright & spacious.. Stackable washer-dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & a new gas stove are included. Completely fenced backyard perfect for a pet or for you to enjoy. This property is close to Dickies Arena, the Cultural District & Downtown Fort Worth, in a most desired area. 12 month lease, please contact second agent Kim Milligan 214 662 2944 regarding this listing.