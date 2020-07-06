3805 Collinwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful opportunity in Arlington Heights! Completely remodeled in 2019! Open floor plan makes this little bungalow live large! Soft LED lighting with dimmers in living area. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features quartzite countertops, new cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Bathrooms feature fun designs with marble tile and a rain shower head. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Nice yard with a deck in backyard. You don't find rentals this nice very often! Full size washer and dryer connections.