Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3805 Collinwood Avenue

3805 Collinwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful opportunity in Arlington Heights! Completely remodeled in 2019! Open floor plan makes this little bungalow live large! Soft LED lighting with dimmers in living area. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features quartzite countertops, new cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Bathrooms feature fun designs with marble tile and a rain shower head. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Nice yard with a deck in backyard. You don't find rentals this nice very often! Full size washer and dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
3805 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 3805 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3805 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3805 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3805 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Collinwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3805 Collinwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3805 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Collinwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

