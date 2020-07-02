Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3641 Hulen Park Circle
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3641 Hulen Park Circle
3641 Hulen Park Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
3641 Hulen Park Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy remodeled 2 bedroom home Modern grey tone colors with new wood like flooring in dining area. New counter tops in the kitchen. Don't miss out on this beautiful home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3641 Hulen Park Circle have any available units?
3641 Hulen Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3641 Hulen Park Circle have?
Some of 3641 Hulen Park Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3641 Hulen Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Hulen Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 Hulen Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3641 Hulen Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3641 Hulen Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3641 Hulen Park Circle offers parking.
Does 3641 Hulen Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 Hulen Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 Hulen Park Circle have a pool?
No, 3641 Hulen Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3641 Hulen Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 3641 Hulen Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 Hulen Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 Hulen Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
