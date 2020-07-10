All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3605 Cork PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3605 Cork PL
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:28 AM

3605 Cork PL

3605 Cork Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3605 Cork Place, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in Waverly Park is within walking distance to Western Hills High School, and features an 11x20 family area with a second entrance just off the full side entry garage. Kitchen has recently updated cabinets, great countertops and black appliances! Very large central living area opens into the dining room. Home has fresh paint, blinds on all windows, and was well loved and taken care of. It is very clean with beautiful wood floors throughout the entire home. A must see home in a classic neighborhood that will place you close to dining. shopping, schools and more.

Click Here For A Video Walk-Through: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1e6Q5iC-zJcjGQZxO3G-LnuVuDIE91Y_k?usp=sharing

* PLEASE NOTE: The standard rental rate for this property is $1,595/mo., however, so long as you agree to pay the first $100/mo. for any minor repairs or maintenance, then you will receive the discounted rental rate of $1,495 for that month.

**ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE FOR $189,900. Private financing available for a deserving buyer with a large down payment. Must be able to afford a total monthly payment of approximately $1,595/mo. in order to qualify (inclusive of Principal, Interest, Taxes, Insurance, & Loan Servicing). Please inquire for more details!!!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Cork PL have any available units?
3605 Cork PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Cork PL have?
Some of 3605 Cork PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Cork PL currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Cork PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Cork PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Cork PL is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Cork PL offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Cork PL offers parking.
Does 3605 Cork PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3605 Cork PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Cork PL have a pool?
No, 3605 Cork PL does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Cork PL have accessible units?
No, 3605 Cork PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Cork PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Cork PL does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University