3605 Cork PL

Welcome home! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in Waverly Park is within walking distance to Western Hills High School, and features an 11x20 family area with a second entrance just off the full side entry garage. Kitchen has recently updated cabinets, great countertops and black appliances! Very large central living area opens into the dining room. Home has fresh paint, blinds on all windows, and was well loved and taken care of. It is very clean with beautiful wood floors throughout the entire home. A must see home in a classic neighborhood that will place you close to dining. shopping, schools and more.



Click Here For A Video Walk-Through: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1e6Q5iC-zJcjGQZxO3G-LnuVuDIE91Y_k?usp=sharing



* PLEASE NOTE: The standard rental rate for this property is $1,595/mo., however, so long as you agree to pay the first $100/mo. for any minor repairs or maintenance, then you will receive the discounted rental rate of $1,495 for that month.



**ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE FOR $189,900. Private financing available for a deserving buyer with a large down payment. Must be able to afford a total monthly payment of approximately $1,595/mo. in order to qualify (inclusive of Principal, Interest, Taxes, Insurance, & Loan Servicing). Please inquire for more details!!!**