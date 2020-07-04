3604 Black Ranch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage open floor plan home with new carpet in all bedrooms and new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in entry, dining and family area. Eat in kitchen with island has new glass tile back splash. Kitchen opens up to family room with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room can be used as office or play area. Walking distance to elementary school and playground. Cozy backyard with deck.

Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Tenant responsible for repairs or malfunctions. Tenants or agents responsible to verify all measurements.

Fence in process of being repaired.