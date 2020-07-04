All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3604 Black Ranch Court, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage open floor plan home with new carpet in all bedrooms and new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in entry, dining and family area. Eat in kitchen with island has new glass tile back splash. Kitchen opens up to family room with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room can be used as office or play area. Walking distance to elementary school and playground. Cozy backyard with deck.
Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Tenant responsible for repairs or malfunctions. Tenants or agents responsible to verify all measurements.
Fence in process of being repaired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Black Ranch Court have any available units?
3604 Black Ranch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Black Ranch Court have?
Some of 3604 Black Ranch Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Black Ranch Court currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Black Ranch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Black Ranch Court pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Black Ranch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3604 Black Ranch Court offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Black Ranch Court offers parking.
Does 3604 Black Ranch Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3604 Black Ranch Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Black Ranch Court have a pool?
No, 3604 Black Ranch Court does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Black Ranch Court have accessible units?
No, 3604 Black Ranch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Black Ranch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Black Ranch Court has units with dishwashers.

