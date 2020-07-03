3533 Confidence Drive

Amenities
Come see this beautiful and well maintained home in the prestigious Saratoga subdivision and Northwest ISD. Just walking distance to the highly acclaimed Kay Granger elementary, community pool, & park. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 living & 2 dining areas, and an oversized garage for extra storage. The media*exercise room has closet and bath so could also be used as a 5th bedroom. Home boasts wood flooring, granite counters, ss appliances, island, an abundance of cabinets & counter space, gas log*starter fireplace, covered front porch, extended back patio, and storage building. Home available for move in April 1st. One year lease minimum. NO SMOKING. Pets allowed on a per case basis.