Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3533 Confidence Drive

3533 Confidence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3533 Confidence Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful and well maintained home in the prestigious Saratoga subdivision and Northwest ISD. Just walking distance to the highly acclaimed Kay Granger elementary, community pool, & park. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 living & 2 dining areas, and an oversized garage for extra storage. The media*exercise room has closet and bath so could also be used as a 5th bedroom. Home boasts wood flooring, granite counters, ss appliances, island, an abundance of cabinets & counter space, gas log*starter fireplace, covered front porch, extended back patio, and storage building. Home available for move in April 1st. One year lease minimum. NO SMOKING. Pets allowed on a per case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 Confidence Drive have any available units?
3533 Confidence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 Confidence Drive have?
Some of 3533 Confidence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 Confidence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Confidence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Confidence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3533 Confidence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3533 Confidence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3533 Confidence Drive offers parking.
Does 3533 Confidence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 Confidence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Confidence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3533 Confidence Drive has a pool.
Does 3533 Confidence Drive have accessible units?
No, 3533 Confidence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 Confidence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 Confidence Drive has units with dishwashers.

