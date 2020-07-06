All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3526 Milan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3526 Milan Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

3526 Milan Street

3526 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3526 Milam Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Brand new town homes never lived in Arlington. 1734 square feet of living space, Master bedroom is on first floor . Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Bedroom two and three upstairs with jack and jill set up , offering bathroom entry from each bedroom. Upstairs open into up in to a game room , media room or office. Includes a large enclosed storage area upstairs . Fenced in yard for privacy , yard service include in front and backyard . One car garage with parking in driveway . Additional parking offered across from unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Milan Street have any available units?
3526 Milan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 Milan Street have?
Some of 3526 Milan Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Milan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Milan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Milan Street pet-friendly?
No, 3526 Milan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3526 Milan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Milan Street offers parking.
Does 3526 Milan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Milan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Milan Street have a pool?
No, 3526 Milan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Milan Street have accessible units?
No, 3526 Milan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Milan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 Milan Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University