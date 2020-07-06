3526 Milan Street

Amenities
Brand new town homes never lived in Arlington. 1734 square feet of living space, Master bedroom is on first floor . Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Bedroom two and three upstairs with jack and jill set up , offering bathroom entry from each bedroom. Upstairs open into up in to a game room , media room or office. Includes a large enclosed storage area upstairs . Fenced in yard for privacy , yard service include in front and backyard . One car garage with parking in driveway . Additional parking offered across from unit.