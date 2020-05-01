3513 Wosley Drive

Amenities

Charming and well maintained home in southwest Fort Worth. Two spacious living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Property features fresh interior paint, new carpeting and big covered patio. Utility room has extra space for an additional fridge-freezer. Storage building in over sized backyard. Proof of renters insurance required. One small pet considered on a case by case basis - no aggressive breed. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult paid and is non-refundable. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app. Owner is a Licensed Texas Realtor.