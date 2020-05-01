All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3513 Wosley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3513 Wosley Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 3:18 PM

3513 Wosley Drive

3513 Wosley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3513 Wosley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming and well maintained home in southwest Fort Worth. Two spacious living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Property features fresh interior paint, new carpeting and big covered patio. Utility room has extra space for an additional fridge-freezer. Storage building in over sized backyard. Proof of renters insurance required. One small pet considered on a case by case basis - no aggressive breed. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult paid and is non-refundable. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app. Owner is a Licensed Texas Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Wosley Drive have any available units?
3513 Wosley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Wosley Drive have?
Some of 3513 Wosley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Wosley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Wosley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Wosley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Wosley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Wosley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Wosley Drive offers parking.
Does 3513 Wosley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Wosley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Wosley Drive have a pool?
No, 3513 Wosley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Wosley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3513 Wosley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Wosley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Wosley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University