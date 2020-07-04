Wonderful property for lease in the TCU. This spacious 4 bedroom has been recently updated and is in a great location. There is plenty of parking with a 2 car carport, large fenced in backyard, and separate laundry room. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3511 Corto Avenue have any available units?
3511 Corto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Corto Avenue have?
Some of 3511 Corto Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Corto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Corto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.