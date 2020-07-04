3511 Corto Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Wonderful property for lease in the TCU. This spacious 4 bedroom has been recently updated and is in a great location. There is plenty of parking with a 2 car carport, large fenced in backyard, and separate laundry room. A must see.