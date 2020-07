Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Excellent floor plan and so many upgrades in this house! Upgraded Granite counter tops in the kitchen and All brand new stainless appliances, upgraded tile in common area first floor, master and guest down, jack and jill upstairs, bonus room for game or 5th bed; so much more for this beautiful house; and Great Neighborhood with lots of amenities, such as pool, kiddie pool, playground and walking and jogging trails.