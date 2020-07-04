3441 Caprock Ranch Road

Amenities

Open and spacious floor plan with a lot of natural light. 2 dining areas. Updates include neutral paint, ceramic tile in all wet areas. Breakfast bar over overlooks living area. Oversized master bedroom with large walk in closet. Northwest ISD. Owner may consider a dog on a case by case basis with strong applications and additional deposits. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1450.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy and showings will start after make ready work is completed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.