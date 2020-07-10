344 Turquoise Drive

Amenities

This spacious 4 bedroom home located in the Haslet area of North Fort Worth features an open floor plan and split bedrooms along with quick access to walking trails, park and community pool of the Trails of Fossil Creek. The home features a formal dining room, large kitchen with breakfast nook and spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. The master suite is split from the other bedrooms and features an attached bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. The 3 guest bedrooms are all roomy with closet space. The backyard features and uncovered patio and small garden shed. 1 Pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.