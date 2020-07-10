All apartments in Fort Worth
344 Turquoise Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:56 AM

344 Turquoise Drive

344 Turquoise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

344 Turquoise Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trails Of Fossil Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This spacious 4 bedroom home located in the Haslet area of North Fort Worth features an open floor plan and split bedrooms along with quick access to walking trails, park and community pool of the Trails of Fossil Creek. The home features a formal dining room, large kitchen with breakfast nook and spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. The master suite is split from the other bedrooms and features an attached bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. The 3 guest bedrooms are all roomy with closet space. The backyard features and uncovered patio and small garden shed. 1 Pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Turquoise Drive have any available units?
344 Turquoise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Turquoise Drive have?
Some of 344 Turquoise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Turquoise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
344 Turquoise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Turquoise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Turquoise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 344 Turquoise Drive offer parking?
No, 344 Turquoise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 344 Turquoise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Turquoise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Turquoise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 344 Turquoise Drive has a pool.
Does 344 Turquoise Drive have accessible units?
No, 344 Turquoise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Turquoise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Turquoise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

