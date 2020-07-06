344 Lead Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This is a great home for a family looking to live in a seemingly rural location that is only minutes from the fast-growing Alliance, Keller, Saginaw area of Fort Worth, TX. With granite countertops, carpeted bedrooms, and tile flooring, this well-lit home sports a wide entry to welcome your guests for a visit. Its open floor plan is great for sharing a meal and conversation while maintaining visual contact for all in the living area and is great for family bonding. Located north of Downtown Fort Worth and south of the Texas Motor Speedway, there are multiple options for shopping, dining, entertainment and a growing new jobs corridor. Photos used at the owners' request. Property is occupied by tenants.