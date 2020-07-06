All apartments in Fort Worth
344 Lead Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:22 AM

344 Lead Creek Drive

344 Lead Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

344 Lead Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This is a great home for a family looking to live in a seemingly rural location that is only minutes from the fast-growing Alliance, Keller, Saginaw area of Fort Worth, TX. With granite countertops, carpeted bedrooms, and tile flooring, this well-lit home sports a wide entry to welcome your guests for a visit. Its open floor plan is great for sharing a meal and conversation while maintaining visual contact for all in the living area and is great for family bonding. Located north of Downtown Fort Worth and south of the Texas Motor Speedway, there are multiple options for shopping, dining, entertainment and a growing new jobs corridor. Photos used at the owners' request. Property is occupied by tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Lead Creek Drive have any available units?
344 Lead Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Lead Creek Drive have?
Some of 344 Lead Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Lead Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
344 Lead Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Lead Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 344 Lead Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 344 Lead Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 344 Lead Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 344 Lead Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Lead Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Lead Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 344 Lead Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 344 Lead Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 344 Lead Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Lead Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Lead Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

