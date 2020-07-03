3436 Sedaila Ranch Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Attractively updated! The open floor plan helps this home feel modern and bright! 2018 brought beautiful new vinyl plank flooring throughout much of home; complete interior & exterior repainting with modern Sherwin-Williams colors; and a new fence. Recent energy-efficient HVAC helps minimize electric bills. Upscale enhancements include wainscoting, chair railing, crown moulding and built-in living room speaker wiring. Chefs are pampered in the spacious kitchen with granite tile countertops and eat-in island. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet with custom organizing system. Spend your evenings relaxing in the comfort of the screened-in patio! Easy walk to Hughes Elem. Discounts avail for 18+ month leases.