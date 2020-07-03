All apartments in Fort Worth
3436 Sedaila Ranch Road

3436 Sedaila Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Sedaila Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attractively updated! The open floor plan helps this home feel modern and bright! 2018 brought beautiful new vinyl plank flooring throughout much of home; complete interior & exterior repainting with modern Sherwin-Williams colors; and a new fence. Recent energy-efficient HVAC helps minimize electric bills. Upscale enhancements include wainscoting, chair railing, crown moulding and built-in living room speaker wiring. Chefs are pampered in the spacious kitchen with granite tile countertops and eat-in island. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet with custom organizing system. Spend your evenings relaxing in the comfort of the screened-in patio! Easy walk to Hughes Elem. Discounts avail for 18+ month leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road have any available units?
3436 Sedaila Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road have?
Some of 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Sedaila Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3436 Sedaila Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.

