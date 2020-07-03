3436 Sedaila Ranch Road

Amenities
Attractively updated! The open floor plan helps this home feel modern and bright! 2018 brought beautiful new vinyl plank flooring throughout much of home; complete interior & exterior repainting with modern Sherwin-Williams colors; and a new fence. Recent energy-efficient HVAC helps minimize electric bills. Upscale enhancements include wainscoting, chair railing, crown moulding and built-in living room speaker wiring. Chefs are pampered in the spacious kitchen with granite tile countertops and eat-in island. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet with custom organizing system. Spend your evenings relaxing in the comfort of the screened-in patio! Easy walk to Hughes Elem. Discounts avail for 18+ month leases.