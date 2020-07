Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful home on corner lot. Offers huge living with breakfast area. Spacious kitchen, island, walk in pantry. Stainless steel appliances include a glass top stove, Dishwasher, microwave and a refrigerator. Updated flooring, blinds, toilets, paint and light fixtures. M bath has jetted tub, separate shower, vanity area. Upstairs game room could be 4th BR. All BR's are up and all have walk in closets. Close to schools and shopping!

