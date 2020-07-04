All apartments in Fort Worth
3337 Park Ridge Boulevard

3337 Park Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Park Ridge Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Come check out this charming Tudor, located less than a mile from TCU. A beautiful landscape & large front porch welcome you home. Spacious living area & dining room offer a warm feel with beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space, & also has a quaint breakfast room attached. Master bedroom offers ample space, complete with private full bath. Refrigerator, microwave, washer, & dryer are included! On-street parking. Full of charm, this home offers a calm neighborhood feel, but with the convenience of nearby amenities. TCU, coffee shops, bookstore, a myriad of eateries, all within a mile of the residence. Come & see if this will be your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
3337 Park Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Park Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3337 Park Ridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

