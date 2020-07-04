3337 Park Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Come check out this charming Tudor, located less than a mile from TCU. A beautiful landscape & large front porch welcome you home. Spacious living area & dining room offer a warm feel with beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space, & also has a quaint breakfast room attached. Master bedroom offers ample space, complete with private full bath. Refrigerator, microwave, washer, & dryer are included! On-street parking. Full of charm, this home offers a calm neighborhood feel, but with the convenience of nearby amenities. TCU, coffee shops, bookstore, a myriad of eateries, all within a mile of the residence. Come & see if this will be your next home!