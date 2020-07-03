All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
333 Allenwood Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:59 PM

333 Allenwood Drive

333 Allenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

333 Allenwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Southbrook Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted 3-2.5-2 in Fort Worth! New Carpet and Paint through out! MOVE IN READY! Interior features formal dining area upon entry, large living room, big eat in kitchen with subway tile backsplash and new counter tops. New 2inch Blinds in all windows. NEW HVAC motor. New Chamberlain Garage door opener. New Dishwasher and Oven! Large pantry. All bedrooms up with 2nd living room. Large master bedroom with added on-suite, walk in closet. Spacious spare bedrooms. Large fenced backyard with New fence. 2 Car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping. Direct access to I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Allenwood Drive have any available units?
333 Allenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Allenwood Drive have?
Some of 333 Allenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Allenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 Allenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Allenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 333 Allenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 333 Allenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 Allenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 333 Allenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Allenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Allenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 333 Allenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 333 Allenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 Allenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Allenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Allenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

