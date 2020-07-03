333 Allenwood Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Crafted 3-2.5-2 in Fort Worth! New Carpet and Paint through out! MOVE IN READY! Interior features formal dining area upon entry, large living room, big eat in kitchen with subway tile backsplash and new counter tops. New 2inch Blinds in all windows. NEW HVAC motor. New Chamberlain Garage door opener. New Dishwasher and Oven! Large pantry. All bedrooms up with 2nd living room. Large master bedroom with added on-suite, walk in closet. Spacious spare bedrooms. Large fenced backyard with New fence. 2 Car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping. Direct access to I-35.