All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3300 S University Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3300 S University Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:36 AM

3300 S University Drive

3300 South University Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3300 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
REMODELED!! All large rooms! 5 Reserved parking spaces. Energy efficient and quiet with new thermal windows, insulation and Steel doors. Brand new luxurious kitchen with tons of storage! Smart Phone compatible digital keyless door locks. All large bedrooms with one that will fit 2 Queen beds! Remodeled bathrooms with 1 bathroom with a double sink. Easily fit 5 people! Can combine with upstairs and or back apartment for a larger group of people! Tenant to pay utilities. Landlord provides lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 S University Drive have any available units?
3300 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 S University Drive have?
Some of 3300 S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3300 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3300 S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3300 S University Drive offers parking.
Does 3300 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 S University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University