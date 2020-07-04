3300 S University Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace key fob access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking key fob access

REMODELED!! All large rooms! 5 Reserved parking spaces. Energy efficient and quiet with new thermal windows, insulation and Steel doors. Brand new luxurious kitchen with tons of storage! Smart Phone compatible digital keyless door locks. All large bedrooms with one that will fit 2 Queen beds! Remodeled bathrooms with 1 bathroom with a double sink. Easily fit 5 people! Can combine with upstairs and or back apartment for a larger group of people! Tenant to pay utilities. Landlord provides lawn care