Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 4 bedroom home in Tanglewood. Walk to the park!! 2 large bedrooms are downstairs, along with 2 living areas and an office, open newly renovated kitchen, formal dining room and updated laundry room. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms with a full bathroom and a great storage closet. Not to mention the storage closets in the hall downstairs. Both upstairs and downstairs AC units were replaced in 2017!