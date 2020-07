Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This exceptional duplex is perfect for TCU students, one block from campus. Each apartment has approximately 1,073 square feet, hardwood floors, two large bedrooms, large bathroom with sitting area and washer-dryer. Extra large storage closets throughout. Large kitchen has refrigerator, disposal, dish washer, oven-stove and breakfast area. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity and water. Landlord maintains yard. Available July, 2020