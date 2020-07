Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

New picture reflect all new laminate floor will upload by Saturday. Available immediately!!! Keller ISD. House built 2012. Show like new home. Nice open floor plan, two living areas and big backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining and family gatherings. Nice open kitchen with island and granite counter top ss appliances. Need strong income, credit check can be flexible.